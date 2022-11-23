Sands Capital Management LLC Takes $34.35 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 288,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.3 %

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.92. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $253.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.