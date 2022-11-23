Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 47,472 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47,472 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.0% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $585,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.59. 109,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,332,303. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $676.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.24.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

