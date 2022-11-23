Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 183,679 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,639,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,679 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 2.26% of Warner Music Group worth $283,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,222. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

