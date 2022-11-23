Sands Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 4.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,368,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 28.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 208,130 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 101.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 289,477 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. Trikon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 101.9% in the second quarter. Trikon Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,118 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 23.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,270,705 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $151,820,000 after acquiring an additional 438,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,373,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $225,579,000 after acquiring an additional 141,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $307.86.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

