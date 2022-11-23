Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,141,968 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,141,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,264,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $111,785,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.05. 59,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,044. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $187.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,446.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

