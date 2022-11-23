Sands Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GTLB traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 9,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,988. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.89. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $103.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 28,859 shares worth $1,736,420. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

