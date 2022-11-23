Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 5,838,805 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,012,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838,805 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of NU worth $78,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 341,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,409,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

