SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0288

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $14,492.46 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,458.47 or 0.99996472 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041632 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00233334 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02894659 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,039.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.