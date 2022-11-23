Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 7.2%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 49,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,865,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

About Sabre

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.