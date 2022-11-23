Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 7.2%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 49,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,865,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Several analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79.
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
