RXO (NYSE:RXO) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Equities researchers at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.30% from the stock’s current price.

RXO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. RXO has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

About RXO

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.