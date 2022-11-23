Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$36.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

