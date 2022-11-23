Rublix Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Rublix has a market capitalization of $366,853.63 and approximately $5.90 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.97 or 0.28710208 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01729526 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

