Royal Bank of Canada Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.93.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Industrial Income REIT

In related news, Director Louis Maroun bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,300,356.80.

