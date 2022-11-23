Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $13.73 or 0.00083650 BTC on popular exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $72,592.31 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

