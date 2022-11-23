Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Roku Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. Roku has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $266.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after buying an additional 1,408,323 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,835,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

