Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Rogers Price Performance
ROG stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.92.
Insider Activity at Rogers
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers (ROG)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.