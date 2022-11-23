Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Activity at Rogers

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

About Rogers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.