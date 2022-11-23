Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives $2,087.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,087.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKWBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rockwool A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

RKWBF stock opened at $210.13 on Wednesday. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $486.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.44.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.