Rocket Pool ETH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.34 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,213.67 or 0.07492869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $129.36 million and $4.34 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,170.89459901 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,408,081.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

