Rocket Pool ETH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.30 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,240.76 or 0.07581399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 4% against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $132.25 million and $6.30 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,236.98239599 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,728,677.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars.

