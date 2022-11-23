Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $134.22 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,259.31 or 0.07625070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $134.22 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,236.98239599 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,728,677.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

