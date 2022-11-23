Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Sells $295,492.56 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at $10,982,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roblox Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,907,414. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $16,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

