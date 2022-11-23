Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $90,225.93 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,520.75 or 0.99997994 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010522 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041725 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00231765 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00290005 USD and is down -10.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $143,707.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.