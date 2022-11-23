Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,935.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.