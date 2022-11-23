RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 3,148 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $230.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.