Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 4,231 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AT&T by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,688,000 after buying an additional 3,642,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 299,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,186,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

