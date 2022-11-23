Richard Kent Bennett Sells 132,709 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 132,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $2,424,593.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST remained flat at $18.22 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,332. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.96. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 694,103 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,021,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,741,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast Company Profile

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

