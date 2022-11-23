Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $35,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $197.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,531 shares of company stock worth $508,391 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

