Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 13,186 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Carlisle Companies worth $36,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $255.56 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

