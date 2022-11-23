Rhumbline Advisers Has $36.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ameren were worth $36,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.