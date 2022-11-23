Rhumbline Advisers Has $36.41 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Diamondback Energy worth $36,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

