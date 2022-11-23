Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,183 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of STERIS worth $40,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.3 %

STERIS stock opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,616.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.90. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.