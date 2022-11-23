Rhumbline Advisers Buys 53,885 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Incyte worth $41,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Incyte by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Incyte by 203.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 342,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Incyte by 669.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 390,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte Company Profile

INCY stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.