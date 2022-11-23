Revain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Revain (REV) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Revain has a total market capitalization of $44.17 million and approximately $422,600.31 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.47 or 0.08667009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00474286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.35 or 0.29099385 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.