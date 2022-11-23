Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $183.00.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $184.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Target is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – Target is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
Target Price Performance
Target stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
