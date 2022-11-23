Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $183.00.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $184.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

10/12/2022 – Target is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Target is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Target stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

