Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MediWound Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for MediWound in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.04. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

