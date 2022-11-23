Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

