Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.60 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $86.42 million and $2.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08513114 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $9,728,569.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

