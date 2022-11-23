Request Price Up 6.8% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Request has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $87.09 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,458.47 or 0.99996472 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041632 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00233334 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08681226 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,543,809.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

