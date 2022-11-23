Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.27. Remark shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 350,536 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MARK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Remark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $28.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,355,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

