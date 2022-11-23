Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.27. Remark shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 350,536 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on MARK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Remark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $28.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
