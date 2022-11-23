Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Regional Management worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Regional Management by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RM. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $106,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 749,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,543,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,792. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 73 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

