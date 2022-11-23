ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $5,587.64 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

