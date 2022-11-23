Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on O. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.
NYSE:O opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
