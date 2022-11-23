Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,319. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

