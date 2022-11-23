Raymond James Lowers Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target to C$0.60

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

CVE EGT remained flat at C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 413,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,824. The stock has a market cap of C$102.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.11. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 million.

(Get Rating)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.