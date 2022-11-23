Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48.27 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $269.95 million and $48.27 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.03 or 0.08598062 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00469915 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,744.51 or 0.28828731 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,915,179,619 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.