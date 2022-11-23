Rarible (RARI) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (RARI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Rarible has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and $2.18 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00014572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

