Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 224.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,417 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. CWM LLC grew its position in Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Rambus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Rambus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Up 0.7 %

RMBS stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -161.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

