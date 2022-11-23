Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average is $232.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.