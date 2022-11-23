Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,947. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

