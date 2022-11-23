Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

